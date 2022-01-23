Nichole Davis

Age 38, Goffstown resident
Creative and Development Director, Hoyle, Tanner & Associates, Inc.
Birthplace: Allenstown
High school: Pembroke Academy
College/post grad degrees: Associates of Science – Business Administration & Marketing, New Hampshire Technical Institute; Bachelor of Science – Business Studies, Southern New Hampshire University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Lead with yes and then figure out how to make that happen.” Leading with yes sometimes pushes you outside your comfort zone, but it helps you grow, develop new ideas, and innovate solutions that may have seemed farfetched when first considered.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Positively impacting people is what motivates me to give back! By giving my time, energy, knowledge, and experience, I am taking the opportunity to share that with others, to improve others and to support others. The knowledge that I am helping people with their businesses, home life, school programs, or with their nonprofits fulfills me in a way other activities cannot because I can see lasting changes and am developing lasting relationships.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Life can be challenging but continue to stay focused, work hard and set goals for yourself because you are able to achieve anything you set your mind to. Make sure to surround yourself with good people and share your goals with them; they can help you achieve far beyond your goals if they know what your goals are.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire should focus on advertising and sharing what makes living here great through the eyes of a young professional. We have fantastic communities, job opportunities, and ways of making greater impacts on those around us in this state. Having been born and raised in New Hampshire, there are so many great things this state offers, what could really help attract young professionals is highlighting what makes us uniquely and proudly New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter; Palace Theatre – Advisory Board Member; Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce; Operation Santa Claus – Drive Coordinator; City Year – Mentor; American Council of Civil Engineering Companies – Public Relations Committee Chair.
Last major achievement: In my 15th year at Hoyle Tanner and amidst a pandemic, we undertook a full company rebrand. This opportunity is not something that every marketing professional gets to be part of – much less lead like I have – and it has been a super exciting and challenging process to not only develop something representing who we are today but envision what our brand should look like 10 years from now!