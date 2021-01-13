Age 39, Manchester resident

Police Captain and Services Division Commander, Londonderry Police Department

Birthplace: Concord

Family: Son, 2, and daughter, 4.

High school: Trinity High School, Manchester, Class of 1999

College/post grad degrees: Saint Anselm College, Manchester, Class of 2003, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, Class of 2014, Master’s in Business Administration; Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, Class of 2016, Master’s of Science in Justice Studies

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Don’t judge those who you may arrest or with whom you may come in contact. Treat them with respect and compassion; everyone has a story and we see only but a fraction on a good day. Chief Joe Ryan (my first police chief).

What motivates you to give back to your community?

Perhaps inherent in my profession as a police officer, I truly enjoy helping others and doing kind acts. I receive a greater sense of personal and professional satisfaction from a simple “thank you” than I do any awards or public recognition.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Don’t always do things because you think others want you to do them; do them because you want to. It’s OK to be you.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

If we could offer more affordable housing, then I think more young professionals would remain in New Hampshire to raise a family. Our quality of life here is second to none and as a life-long Granite Stater, I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon!

Volunteer activities: N.H. Police Association Pipes and Drums (I have played the bagpipes with the band for the last 15 years and served as president for five years; we perform – at least before COVID – at dozens of events annually to include parades, graduations, funerals, veterans/military events, and many more. Our principal purpose is to perform at the line of duty death funeral of a N.H. police officer killed in the line of duty). I also founded a 501c3 in my son’s name to assist families in the Elliot NICU as our son was 12 weeks pre-mature. It is called the Thomas P. Cheetham L.E.A.F. (Living Expenses Assistance Fund).

Last major achievement: Fathering two amazing children will always be my greatest achievement but second to that, my promotion to Captain in December 2018. I work with a great team of people who oversee department wide training, recruitment, building/fleet maintenance, prosecution, professional standards, social media, and lastly records/dispatch. I am extremely proud of the positive influence our team has across the entire agency and community.

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION