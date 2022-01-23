Patrick Santoso

Family: Father, Bambang Santoso; mother, Dee Santoso; sister, Kate Santoso; partner, Bill Wyman
High school: The Derryfield School
College/post grad degrees: BS, Civil Engineering, University of New Hampshire; MS, Civil Engineering, University of New Hampshire
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Just do something. The only people that don’t make mistakes are the people that don’t do anything.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Think big, and don’t put off vacations.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More revitalized downtowns like Portsmouth. Central and southern communities like Concord have such an opportunity to become a cool regional draw, and gateway to the North Country.
Volunteer activities: I’ve served on the Board of Directors of the Northern New England Chapter of the American Red Cross for six years. I am currently the New Hampshire Board Chair and co-chair of the Biomedical Committee. I am also serving as the chair of the International Association of Assessing Officers task force to update the global guidance paper on new technologies and emerging trends in property tax administration.
Last major achievement: Transitioning the New Hampshire and Vermont Red Cross Board of Directors to include Maine and forming the New Northern New England Region while selecting our fabulous new regional CEO Stephanie Couturier.