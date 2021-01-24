Age 36, Manchester resident
Executive Director, Manchester Community Music School; Lead Pastor, Incarnation Anglican Church
Birthplace: Candia
High school: Homeschool
College/post grad degrees: Curtis Institute of Music (Bachelor of Music); Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Character always matters more than competency; good leadership comes from who you are when no one is watching. Learn how to celebrate every win!
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I love to see people succeed. It is exciting to work as part of an amazing team to create access to new ideas and experiences for every member of our community, especially when it involves great music.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
The slower you go the farther you will get. It is OK to enjoy the journey.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
We need to stay focused on creating equitable access to educational opportunities, job experience, mentorship and professional development for all of our young people, so they can find their place in this community and help us grow.
Last major achievement: Being part of the team to establish Incarnation Anglican Church here in Manchester, supporting our faculty, staff and students at the Manchester Community Music School through the initial response to COVID-19. Buying a house!