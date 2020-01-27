Rachael Ela
Age 38, Exeter

Vice President, Consumer Banking District Manager-NH, Cambridge Trust

Birthplace: Westfield, Mass.

Family: Mother and Father, Joanne & Erik; Sisters, Delanie and Linden; Children, Tanner and Maia

High school: Amesbury High School

College/post grad degrees: New England School for Financial Studies

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Work as if you were already in your next position. Over the years this has not only allowed me to demonstrate my passion and capabilities, it’s also made the next step, when it’s actually become real, a little less intimidating because I’ve become practiced in at least some of the responsibilities of my new role.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

It’s my chosen family. I grew up in a close-knit family with a strong belief in volunteerism and when I got out on my own I was further inspired by the depth of the relationships that grew out of my work in the community. I did not grow up with those that are now my dearest friends but the bonds created by working together to make an impact on the greater good gives those relationships a lifetime’s worth of richness.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Do not pressure yourself if the “milestones” you set for yourself as a teenager have not been met – at the predetermined time. Many of us can fall victim to expectations we set for ourselves before we really understood how unpredictable life can be. In so doing, I allowed myself to get unnecessarily stressed by not hitting those landmarks: being at a certain career level, owning a home or being married by a certain age. I would tell myself to be present, stay focused, enjoy the unexpected journey and that there are some things you just can’t control. And that’s okay. Life will come together the way it’s supposed to. And it has!

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Affordability. I think New Hampshire is already an obviously wonderful place to live. Between the surroundings, history, arts and culture scene, our First in the Nation primary – there’s something for everyone. The issue is that the lack of affordable housing and few public transportation options hold many that are just trying to establish themselves back from truly committing to this beautiful state of ours.

Volunteer activities: Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson • 2017- Present, Board of Directors Clerk • 2016-17, Member • 2011-Present

Exeter Rotary Club, President • 2015-16; Annual Holiday Auction Co-Chair • 2014-19; Stuff the Bus Food Drive • 2013-Present, Member • 2012-Present

Society of St, Vincent de Paul Community Assistance Center- Exeter, Board of Directors • 2013-19

Leadership Seacoast, Class of 2014

Last major achievement: Exeter Citizen of the Year 2019, Top 10 to Watch 2018.

