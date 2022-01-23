Ramey Sylvester
Buy Now

Age 36, Manchester resident

Corporate, M&A and Securities Attorney, McLane Middleton

Birthplace: Berrien Springs, Michigan

High school: Great Lakes Adventist Academy

College/post grad degrees: Juris Doctor

What is the best career advice you ever received?

You don’t get extra credit for beating up on yourself. Review where you went wrong, fix the mistakes and move on.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

I realized that I am the manifestation of my ancestors’ wildest dreams. As I stand on their shoulders, it’s my obligation to similarly be a stepping stone for my community.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Be brave! Travel more, love harder, try new things, rebrand mistakes as life lessons, accept and enjoy yourself, and lean into what you fear.

Volunteer activities: Chair – Corporation, Banking and Business Law Section, NH Bar Association; member – Supervisory Committee, Service Credit Union; Commission Member – Access to Justice Commission.

Last major achievement: Learning to forgive myself for what I believed to be major failings and extending forgiveness in kind.