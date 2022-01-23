Ramey Sylvester Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Thomas Roy/Union Leader Age 36, Manchester residentCorporate, M&A and Securities Attorney, McLane MiddletonBirthplace: Berrien Springs, MichiganHigh school: Great Lakes Adventist AcademyCollege/post grad degrees: Juris DoctorWhat is the best career advice you ever received?You don’t get extra credit for beating up on yourself. Review where you went wrong, fix the mistakes and move on.What motivates you to give back to your community?I realized that I am the manifestation of my ancestors’ wildest dreams. As I stand on their shoulders, it’s my obligation to similarly be a stepping stone for my community.What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?Be brave! Travel more, love harder, try new things, rebrand mistakes as life lessons, accept and enjoy yourself, and lean into what you fear.Volunteer activities: Chair – Corporation, Banking and Business Law Section, NH Bar Association; member – Supervisory Committee, Service Credit Union; Commission Member – Access to Justice Commission.Last major achievement: Learning to forgive myself for what I believed to be major failings and extending forgiveness in kind. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sandra L. Cabrera Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty +59 Israel Piedra Sabrina Dunlap Meghan Noyes Karen Zook Drew Guay Ryan W. Bump Crystal-Lee Thompson Stephanie Szopa Dan Heying Piper Runnion-Bareford Matthew Passalacqua Chad Stearns Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Joseph Emmons Patrick L. Cheetham Nichole Davis Sarah E. Warecki Ramey Sylvester Tricia J. Zahn Tyler York Laura Hartz Christina A. Ferrari Dr. Phillip Falardeau Steven Curt Nathan P. Warecki Sara Persechino Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Blake R. Wayman William J. Wyman, DO Jillian Montmarquet Rory Parnell Victoria Arlen Phil Sletten Elizabeth Brochu Caitlyn A. Hauke, Ph.D. Rebecca Howland +2 James Kaklamanos, Ph.D. Jared Guilmett Class of 2021 Adam Coughlin Adam Gaudet Adam J. Mead Ali Sekou Antonia L. Altomare, DO, MPH Blake R. Wayman Brennan Ward Cady G. Hickman Caitlyn A. Hauke, Ph.D. Catherine Workman Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Chad Stearns Chau M. Ngo Chris Duhaime Chris Irwin Christina A. Ferrari Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Crystal-Lee Thompson Dan Heying Dr. Michael Whaland, EdD Dr. Phillip Falardeau Drew Guay Elizabeth Brochu Fiona McEnany Hilary Holmes Rheaume Israel Piedra James Kaklamanos, Ph.D. Janelle Gorman Jared Guilmett Jason J. Sgro Jillian Montmarquet Joe Chase Joel Mercier John L. Ward Joseph Emmons Josh Hardy Julie R. Morse Kaleigh Barker Van Valkenburgh Karen Zook