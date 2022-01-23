Rebecca Howland

Development and Communications Manager, New Hampshire Preservation Alliance
Birthplace: Lebanon
Family: Family members residing in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
High school: Fryeburg Academy
College/post grad degrees: BA in History from Syracuse University/Franklin Pierce University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t compare yourself to other people. Everybody’s journey is unique.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The most rewarding activities are the ones you legitimately enjoy. I’ve been lucky to find fulfilling opportunities through volunteer work having to do with two of my favorite things, films and working with animals.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
It’s OK to not have a clear path ahead of you. Pursue what you’re interested in and work hard at it, life will work out in ways you might not have realized.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Encourage people to move into the state though affordable housing and creating the opportunities for extra curricular activities. The revitalization of downtowns, such as what they’ve worked on in Concord, are great ways to make living and working in New Hampshire attractive.
Volunteer activities: Academy Awards event co-host at Red River Theatres, misc. other volunteer activity at RRT, such as manning booths at downtown events. Volunteer at Live and Let Live animal rescue in Chichester.
Last major achievement: Training my first wild mustang.