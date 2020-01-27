Age 33, Bradford resident
Owner, Legacy Mechanical Services, LLC; Trade School Instructor, NH School of Mechanical Trades; Freelance Writer/Presenter
Birthplace: Manchester
Family: Son of Richard Baron (Retired Plumber) and Lisa Baron (Real Estate Agent at Coldwell Banker Lifestyles). Brother of Brielle Chapman (Advanced Sitework) and Meagan Sbat (GetFitNH gym). Husband to Ashlee Baron and Daddy to three children: Levi (7), Abel (4), and Lucia (2).
High school: John Stark Regional High School – Class of 2005
College/post grad degrees: Southern New Hampshire Univeristy 2011 – Bachelor of Science – Business Studies
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Discipline your passion. Figure out your strengths and understand your purpose so that your passion may fuel your success. Seek the challenge, and continually push yourself outside your comfort zone.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Love and relationships. I am fortunate enough to say that I truly do love my family, my friends, my industry, and my network. There’s no greater motivation than that.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you. Find a mentor. Open your mind and your heart to wisdom and advice from people with more life experience. Make time to hear and digest counsel.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire should increase its efforts in providing high quality, affordable, downtown housing. The revitalization efforts that have been put forth in some downtown New Hampshire communities, like Concord, seem to be getting great results. Many young professionals seek to live in a high-quality space in proximity to all of the community action.
Volunteer activities: Service on the Steering Committee (2019-20) for the Associated Builders and Contractor’s Young Professional Group under the education subcommittee providing and facilitating professional development workshops and raising money for educational funds to promote the workforce development and competency in the New Hampshire construction industry.
Last major achievement: Reaching my personal and financial goals that allowed the launch of Legacy Plumbing Plus, LLC into full time operations.