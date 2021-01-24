Age 39, Hooksett resident
Loss Control/ADA Specialist, City of Nashua
Birthplace: Manchester
Family: Wife, Sabrina Dugas; three daughters; Lilah Dugas, Liv Dugas, Avé Dugas
High school: Manchester West High School
College/post grad degrees: Keene State College, Safety Studies, B.S.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I have had the fortunate opportunity to learn from and be mentored by so many talented and knowledgeable people throughout my working career. Additionally, my parents, who have more than 70 years of collective experience in public service, have always preached compassion, dedication, integrity and respect for others as core values not only professionally, but as a human being.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I was born in Manchester and have lived in New Hampshire all of my life. I have benefited greatly from a sound education system and from the superb education I received within the University System of New Hampshire. Also, serving the City of Nashua and its citizens for the past 11 years has been both a privilege and an honor.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Failure is a major part of success. There will always be challenges, uncertainty, fear, and roadblocks ... and that’s OK. Doubt will present itself many times throughout your life. Don’t limit yourself only to your abilities, but be open to learning new skills. Try always to do the next right thing and remember that listening is both an art and a skill.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
We are all so fortunate to be living in a state that is growing and flourishing. We have it all! The White Mountains, the Seacoast, the Lakes Region, good health care facilities, low crime rates, and so much more. We have great school systems and many colleges. It’s a great place to raise a family.
Volunteer activities: Avé’s Hope, Inc., Manchester Christian Church, Nashua Holiday Stroll.
Last major achievement: I was recently promoted to Loss Control/ADA Specialist with the Risk Management Department for the City of Nashua. This has afforded me the great opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Nashua. Nashua has really become a second home to me!