Ryan Audley

Family: Parents, Sam and Caryl Audley; wife, Brooke Audley; son, Gordon Audley
High school: The Derryfield School, Manchester
College/post grad degrees: BSBA from Boston University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
That running a small business requires taking some risks. Try to always be as informed as possible and be selective, but don’t be afraid to take some chances when an opportunity presents itself.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I want to live and work in a great environment with smart and hard-working people. Jointly trying to solve problems and making the place we live and work better is a great way to proactively achieve that.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
A highly motivated team will always outperform an individual. You will be fortunate enough to work with some exceptionally talented and smart people. Appreciate that opportunity and consume as much from each of them as you can.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More affordable housing. New Hampshire is an amazing state to live in and raise a family but many areas are priced out for young families and professionals. We need to have more housing options with less barricades to new construction.
Volunteer activities: Current: Vice President of AGC of New Hampshire; Vice President of CRDC; Buildings and Grounds Committee, The Derryfield School. Former: President, NH Good Roads Assoc., Board President, NHFPI.
Last major achievement: Having my son with my best friend and love of my life.