Ryan Barton

Age 36, Moultonborough resident

CEO, Mainstay Technologies

Birthplace: Laconia

Family: Wife Trish and children Chloe (4), Noah (3), and Olivia (2)

High school: Homeschool

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Never stop learning and growing.What motivates you to give back to your community?

I believe that purpose and meaning is found in the pursuit of loving God and loving neighbors. Business is a powerful engine for doing that – creating a better world and impacting people’s lives for good. With Mainstay we can transform our clients so their staff have a delightful and secure technology experience, create meaningful, compelling, and growth-oriented jobs, partner with non-profits to extend a hand to those who need it, create financial resources, and better our environment – all in a sustainable, healthy, growing way.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Be more aware of what you don’t know than what you do know! Learn from others and be very thoughtful of their perspectives.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

It’s already a fantastic state for young professionals! If you’re reading this from out of state, come experience why so many of us love to call New Hampshire home.

Volunteer activities: Chair of Mainstay’s charity committee, chair of the board for Laconia Christian Academy.

Last major achievement: The season of 2016-2018: Pioneering a new approach to cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses, expanding Mainstay at an average of 20 percent per year, (with my wife) raising and loving three children under the age of 3, and continuing to read at least a book a week.

