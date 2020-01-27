Ryan Hvizda - pic1
Buy Now

Age 38, Concord resident

Realtor, Hvizda Realty Group Keller Williams Metropolitan; Owner, Bonafide Green Goods

Birthplace: Hazelton, Pa.

Family: My husband, Michael, and our rescue dog from Puerto Rico, Pirate

High school: Goffstown Area High School

College/post grad degrees: Syracuse University, University of New Hampshire

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Consistency over time compounds into great accomplishments. It’s the small steps taken day after day anchored to a magnificent goal that matters most. I like immediate results, so reflecting on this advice and implementing it in my life and work has been a game changer for me.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

I have been driven from a young age to want to make a lasting change in the world. I have always seen the world as it could be and I’m striving towards that greater vision. It’s a calling for me to do what I can to make my community a better place now and into the future.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Be easy on yourself. Life is about the journey and process, it’s not a sprint or an event.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Affordable places to live and thrive! The lack of housing that is affordable in New Hampshire is a big issue of concern for me and is one of the things I’m passionate about helping change.

Volunteer activities: Junior Service League of Concord; Advocacy Committees for Stay Work Play; NH Businesses for Social Responsibility; Intown Concord Board of Directors; Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce – Creative Concord and Public Art Committees; NH Association of Realtors – Sustainability Working Group, Chair.

Last major achievement: Starting the Zero Waste New Hampshire Facebook group which has quickly grown to over 700 members in New Hampshire who are spreading the knowledge of a low/zero waste lifestyle.

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

40 Under Forty Sponsors