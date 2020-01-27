Age 38, Concord resident
Realtor, Hvizda Realty Group Keller Williams Metropolitan; Owner, Bonafide Green Goods
Birthplace: Hazelton, Pa.
Family: My husband, Michael, and our rescue dog from Puerto Rico, Pirate
High school: Goffstown Area High School
College/post grad degrees: Syracuse University, University of New Hampshire
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Consistency over time compounds into great accomplishments. It’s the small steps taken day after day anchored to a magnificent goal that matters most. I like immediate results, so reflecting on this advice and implementing it in my life and work has been a game changer for me.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I have been driven from a young age to want to make a lasting change in the world. I have always seen the world as it could be and I’m striving towards that greater vision. It’s a calling for me to do what I can to make my community a better place now and into the future.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be easy on yourself. Life is about the journey and process, it’s not a sprint or an event.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Affordable places to live and thrive! The lack of housing that is affordable in New Hampshire is a big issue of concern for me and is one of the things I’m passionate about helping change.
Volunteer activities: Junior Service League of Concord; Advocacy Committees for Stay Work Play; NH Businesses for Social Responsibility; Intown Concord Board of Directors; Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce – Creative Concord and Public Art Committees; NH Association of Realtors – Sustainability Working Group, Chair.
Last major achievement: Starting the Zero Waste New Hampshire Facebook group which has quickly grown to over 700 members in New Hampshire who are spreading the knowledge of a low/zero waste lifestyle.