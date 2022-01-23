Ryan W. Bump

Age 38, Goffstown resident
Captain, Derry Fire Department; Deputy Emergency Management Director, Derry
Birthplace: Lowell, Massachusetts
Family: Wife, Nicole; two sons, Mason (10) and Henry (8)
High school: Greater Lowell Vocational High School
College/post grad degrees: A.S. Fire Science, B.S. Management
What is the best career advice you ever received?
One of my lieutenants taught me early on that if you take care of your people, they’ll take care of you. I’ve taken this to heart throughout my career, making it a top priority to keep my crew safe and to help them to achieve their goals – inside and outside of the fire department. I believe this commitment has earned me a lot of trust, which is critical for successfully leading others through difficult and dangerous situations.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I’m a servant at heart, and so I’ve always found myself driven to help others when the need arises. There’s no better gift that you can give to someone in need than yourself, your time, and your talents.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
This quote hits home for me: “There’s only one way to avoid criticism – do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing.” I’d tell my younger self not to be afraid of what others think. If you have an idea, bring it forward. If you see something that should be changed or improved, improve it. One person’s action can make a big impact, despite how uncomfortable it can be to take that action. Also, invest in a Roth IRA now!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
In 2012, New Hampshire’s legislature dramatically reduced retirement benefits for many police and fire professionals. In frigid weather, with my infant son strapped to my chest, I joined hundreds of other public servants in Concord to protest the decision, unfortunately to no avail. This has had a significant impact on recruitment and retention of talented and committed members in these fields. Public service in New Hampshire would be a lot more appealing to young people – and existing members – if the state were to right these wrongs and more appropriately fund benefits for these critical and high-risk professions.
Volunteer activities: Most recently, I organized Stop-the-Bleed training and acquired Stop-the-Bleed kits for all of SAU 19 (Goffstown and New Boston). In the past, I have volunteered as a member of the board of trustees for the Greater Derry Salvation Army and served on the board of directors at my congregational church.
Last major achievement: My last major accomplishment was helping to lead Derry Fire through the COVID pandemic. As one of Derry’s Deputy Emergency Management Directors, I worked with a small team to run Derry’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) non-stop during the early days of the pandemic, creating safety protocols and acquiring PPE and cleaning supplies to make sure all firefighters could do their jobs well – and go home safely to their families. You may have even found me buying out rain ponchos from Walmart and paint masks from Sherwin Williams.