Family: One older brother, mom and dad. Brother now lives in Boston, parents in Strafford.
High school: Gilford High School
College: BA in Politics and Spanish from Bates College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Say yes.” While we are (understandably) in a time in which many of us are trying to rebalance our work/life balance towards life, this should not preclude us from throwing ourselves into the tasks we take on during work hours with full enthusiasm. “Saying yes” to challenging tasks that stretch your capacity is how you learn and progress.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I love New Hampshire, but my biggest knock on this state is I think too many people go home at night and curl up on the couch. If everyone in this state gave one evening a week to volunteer service of some kind, can you imagine how powerful our civic institutions would be? I try to model that.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Cut your hair. Just kidding. Well, not really. But also, read more history books.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
If it started to take the promise of the clean energy transition seriously.
Volunteer activities: Chair, SkiTheBeav Inc. (fundraising to improve publicly available cross country skiing in Concord); assistant Nordic ski coach.
Last major achievement: 2022 Alnoba Emerging Environmental Entrepreneur Award.