Sara Persechino

Campaigns and Communications Director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund;
Project Support Coordinator for Housing Action NH;
Business manager, Contoocook Stoneworks
Birthplace: Concord
Family: I am married to my husband, Matt; together we have two daughters, Kenley and Lucca
High school: Hopkinton High School
College/post grad degrees: B.A. in Sociology and Communication from New England College and Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Dartmouth College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
An anthropology professor my freshman year of college taught me that “words are money” – say what you need to say while “spending” as little as possible. Concise written communication has served me well in every job and volunteer opportunity (and prepared me early for Twitter).
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am fortunate to be raising my family in the community that helped to raise me (and my husband). It is a privilege and honor to serve my town and help ensure that my children and their peers have the same opportunities I did.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You don’t have to be everything.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I believe New Hampshire is already attractive to young professionals. However, it can be cost prohibitive. If New Hampshire could supply more affordable housing options, lower property taxes, and provide more aid for public education and address the burden of student debt, it could make it easier for the Granite State to retain and attract young professionals and young families.
Volunteer activities: Currently, I serve as the Hopkinton Town Moderator, secretary for the Hopkinton PTA, and as a Community Council member for Our Story NH.
Last major achievement: After being part of the team that transitioned the state Senate to remote operations and COVID-safe sessions to complete the people’s work in 2020, I embarked on writing an oral history of New Hampshire’s State House, which I hope to complete and publish this year.