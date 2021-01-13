Age 35, Concord resident

Staff Attorney, CASA/NH

Birthplace: Born at Concord Hospital, raised in Pittsfield

Family: Christopher Rogers (Father), Peggy Drouin (Mother), Nathan Warecki (Husband), Colin Warecki, Amelia Warecki, Peter Warecki, and Anne Warecki (Children).

High school: Pittsfield Middle High School

College/post grad degrees: University of New Hampshire (B.A.); University of New Hampshire School of Law (J.D.)

What is the best career advice you ever received?

I have been so grateful to receive guidance from many mentors who have provided me with perspective and the benefit of their experience. In particular, Judge Laplante of the Federal District Court has been incredibly generous with his time. He’s been a thoughtful ear and an invaluable resource for advice. He continues to inspire me to be worthy of his support.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

Helping those who feel helpless realize how powerful they are is the difference between living and existing for me.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

In the immortal words of the musical genius Taylor Swift: “Past me, I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things. Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing.”

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

My hometown is nearly unrecognizable from 30 years ago. Buildings are crumbling and industry has disappeared. If New Hampshire has a demand for labor that will support a middle-class income, then businesses need to communicate that to graduating youth through mentor programs, apprenticeships, career guidance, or sponsorship towards in-demand degrees. Young people with a path towards a career would be more likely to stay in New Hampshire and revitalize our communities.

Last major achievement: My work with CASA-NH affords me the opportunity to help abused or neglected children by providing legal support to their passionate and hard-working volunteer advocates. I am very thankful for a job where I feel this “major achievement” at the end of every single work day.

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION