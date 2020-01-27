Sarah Wrightsman

40 Under Forty Sponsors

























Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event. There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines: