Sarah Wrightsman

Age 29, Durham resident
Executive Director, Workforce Housing Coalition of the Greater Seacoast; Housing Planner, Regional Economic Development Center
Happy 30th Birthday Sarah! (Jan. 28)
Birthplace: Born and raised in Nottingham
Family: Husband, Aaron, and one house rabbit, Luna
High school: Coe Brown Academy in Northwood
College/post grad degrees: UNH hat trick:
Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Culinary Arts and Nutrition from the Thompson School of Applied Science at UNH
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Nutrition: Dietetics from UNH
Master’s degree in Public Policy (MPP) from the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Recently someone reminded me that we all work best when we let the batteries recharge. So many of us in the nonprofit world play the role of over-worked, under-paid martyr and, in my work, there are days when the naysayers crush my spirits. Taking care of the world starts with taking care of yourself.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am madly-in-love, over-the-moon, completely smitten with the state of New Hampshire. I want the Granite State to be the best version of itself it can be.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
It is OK to not know where you’re going to end up. You’ll figure it out when you get there! In the meantime, say “yes” to opportunities that excite you and absorb as much as you can from every experience.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
The state’s limited supply of housing is a major barrier for young professionals in the Granite State. It is time for our communities to do away with exclusionary zoning practices and create opportunities for the development of a range of housing types, at diverse price points that members of our workforce can afford.Volunteer activities:
I am the co-host of Creative Guts, a podcast focused on the pursuit of creativity! This weekly podcast (which launched on July 3, 2019) features interviews with inspiring creatives across the region!
I have been a Blogger with Stay Work Play NH for a little over two years now. Driven by my love of New Hampshire, I have contributed to this space monthly writing about everything from ultimate frisbee to how to be an effective advocate. My focus on the blog these days is “My Space” (everything housing) and “Path to Politics” (highlighting local leaders and the workings of local government).
I have become increasingly involved with my town, Durham! I have lived in Durham for less than three years now (despite the years I spent at UNH), and I’ve grown to really love the community! This year I joined Durham’s Planning Board and Economic Development Committee and have been involved with a local business group, Celebrate Durham, as a blogger on their website.
I also found a way to channel my passion for sustainable clothing into a volunteer role at the Echo Thrift Shop! I have been in various roles at Echo over the last six years, and I currently manage their social media and marketing newsletters.
Last major achievement:
Named to New Hampshire Magazine’s 2019 “It List”
Named a 2019 “10 to Watch” winner by Catapult Seacoast and Seacoast Media Group
Named the 2018 “Civic Leader of the Year” at the Rising Star Awards by Stay Work Play and NH Public Radio
Graduate of the Leadership Seacoast Class of 2019