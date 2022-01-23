Scott MacFarland

Realtor and Team Leader, Northern Properties Realty Group at eXp Realty; Managing Principal, Northern Properties, LLC
Birthplace: Manchester
Family: Wife, Renee; four children
High school: Pinkerton Academy
College/post grad degrees: University of New Hampshire/BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurial Venture Creation
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I struggled with reaching my true potential as a young Little Leaguer. My father and coach would spend additional time with me outside of practice pitching extra batting practice to me. During one of these sessions, I finally connected and hit a homerun. My coach turned to me and said, “You see, I knew you had it in you.” I was 11 years old, and that moment has stuck with me ever since. A big part of life is about finding confidence in yourself and working to bring out that confidence in others as a leader.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
In 2022, I’ll be donating 5% of my earned real estate commissions to the New Hampshire Cancer centers that helped save my life. I have so much appreciation for the professionals who provided the care I received locally during my battle. These folks should know how comfortable they make cancer patients like myself feel while going through such a life altering event.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Blaze your own path, don’t let others do it for you.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Continue developing and upgrading our aging cities to create that live, work, play community that attracts young professionals.
Last major achievement: Defeating Stage III Rectal Cancer in July 2021.