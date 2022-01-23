Shaughn Nalezinski, MS, MLS(ASCP)BB

Age 27, Hopkinton resident
Lead Blood Bank Technologist, Concord Hospital
Birthplace: Port Angeles, Washington
Family: Second oldest of seven kids. I have four dogs Sadie, Echo, Duke, and Zuzu (English Mastiff, Rottweiler, Cane Corso, and a Pug).
High school: Manchester Memorial High School
College/post grad degrees: Associate of Science Medical Technology — River Valley Community College; Bachelor of Science Health Sciences — Southern New Hampshire University; Master of Science in Health Sciences in Immunohematology and Biotechnology — The George Washington University; Graduate Certificate in Medical Biochemistry — University of Mississippi Medical Center
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I have had many great mentors throughout the years who largely led by example. I cannot think of a specific piece of advice that stands out, but I am forever grateful for their kind words and wisdom. (Jason, Jaime, Hind, and of course Theresa (my mother) and Anne Marie (grandmother).
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I think that a single person can impact the community greatly. Knowing I have made a difference in someone’s life, even if it’s behind the scenes, is very rewarding.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Don’t limit yourself and really push for what you want. You can achieve anything if you try hard enough. The only thing holding you back is yourself.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think New Hampshire is already attractive to young professionals. New Hampshire brings you the best of both worlds. You can enjoy the nice quiet country, or you can be in a busy city with a lot going on. There are many hospital systems in New Hampshire, including a well-known academic medical center. There are other STEM jobs in the state as well as an art community.
Volunteer activities: Advisory Board Member for the Medical Laboratory Technician program at River Valley Community College, American Red Cross Blood Program Leader, ASCP Career Ambassador, Transfusion Assessor – Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Membership Committee Member – AABB, Patient Blood Safety subsection Member and author- AABB, Mentor Program – AABB, Publication Reviewer – Lab Medicine.
Last major achievement: I wrapped up 2021 with my first two publications. I authored a manuscript on my own that is being published in Lab Medicine regarding methods to correct drug induced coagulopathy. I was also invited to coauthor a manuscript on patient blood management that is being published in the Annals of Blood.
American Red Cross Blood Program Leader: The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed. If you cannot donate, consider volunteering by hosting a blood drive or helping out at one. Visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information about donations and hosting drives.