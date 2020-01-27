Age 30, Tilton resident
Program Manager, New Beginnings — Without Violence and Abuse
Birthplace: Portsmouth
Family: Husband Mike, daughter Matilda, coonhounds Abigail and Raleigh
High school: Goffstown Area High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Western New England University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Lead like a woman.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I grew up in a big family, and many of my relatives volunteer their time or work in the helping professions, so I always thought I would go on to work in a field that helped others. As a mother, I hope to instill that same passion for service in my daughter, and I want to play an active role in making sure the community she grows up in is safe and thriving.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Nobody knows what you are capable of better than you. If you believe, deep inside, that you can make a difference, go for it.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I never envisioned myself settling down in New Hampshire. It wasn’t until I discovered that I had found a career with infinite room for growth and the opportunity to make a difference in my community that I realized there was nowhere else I’d rather be. I think young professionals need to know that they can find meaningful careers and a sense of purpose right here in New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Counselor at Camp Fatima Exceptional Citizens Week; volunteer for Northeast Coonhound Rescue.
Last major achievement: Awarded a $300,000 grant from the Office on Violence Against Women to provide transitional housing and support to survivors of intimate partner violence, and, most recently, becoming a mother to my daughter Matilda.