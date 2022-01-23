Stephanie Szopa

Infection Prevention Officer, Elliot Health System
Birthplace: Manchester
Family: Married with three children: Olivia (11), Penelope (7), and Silas (6)
High school: Goffstown High School
College/post grad degrees: University of New Hampshire for both Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Master of Public Health degrees
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Know your business: Continuing to learn and develop within your field enables you to “know your business,” which allows you to become a respected, trusted, efficient and effective leader in your role, allowing for impactful changes within yourself, the field within which you work, as well as those that are effected by your work.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Giving back to the community is a great way to get to know your community. Taking part in volunteer opportunities/supporting things such as essential services allows the community to remain strong and strengthen the community bond.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Surround yourself with people who support you rather than bring you down. Follow the path you want to follow, even if it changes. Listen/trust the advice people give you but confirm for yourself. Finally, have fun! Get out there and explore, travel, and make memories.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Cost of living matters to workers, and New Hampshire is very expensive to live in, being just a few spots away from being the most expensive state. I think if the cost of living improves, that may drive young professional to stay in or come to New Hampshire. In addition, quick access/better public transportation would help improve access especially for those who may not want to live in a city but more rural.
Volunteer activities: Elliot Hospital Decon Team. Also known to fill in as needed for children’s extracurricular activities.
Last major achievement: My last major achievement was recently being selected as President for NHICEP (N.H. Infection Control and Epidemiology Professionals Group), passing my re-certification exam through the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. (CBIC), and being selected as a member of the 40 Under Forty.