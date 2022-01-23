Steven Curt

Family: Wife, Haley Curt; son, Colby Curt; parents, George and Laura Curt
High school: Sunapee High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration – Finance from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, University of New Hampshire
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Change doesn’t have to happen in a big bang, sometimes even the smallest changes can have a profound impact on results. Focus on the goals that you want to accomplish and start making small changes in that direction with every decision that you make.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My family is the largest motivator in my life; they inspire me every day in my career and to give back to the community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would tell myself to be ambitious in what you want to a ccomplish; failure is part of the journey and that working hard is important, but it’s not everything.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire has always been my home and has an entrepreneurial spirit that I find amazing. I have enjoyed growing up, attending college, starting my career and now raising a family here. To attract young professionals, I think the state and its companies can emphasize the dynamic lifestyle that the state has to offer. There is a unique balance available that is sought by young professionals through high quality jobs and amazing outdoor recreations.
Volunteer activities: I am proud to work for an organization like Merchants Fleet where one of the core values of the company is COMMUNITY, and this is at the forefront of what we do every day. Over the years I have had the opportunity to support several nonprofits in the Greater Manchester Area through volunteerism like the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, Families in Transition and personally, I always try to support those who are making a difference in cancer research.
Last major achievement: 2021 was an amazing year, but one of the greatest joys as a leader or manager is seeing those you lead be successful, take on new challenges and continue to grow in their own careers. I personally find this to be one of the ultimate things that you can achieve and was proud to have two team members step out on their own to run individual operating divisions last year.