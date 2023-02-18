Sudi Lett Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Age 37, Manchester residentYouth and Education Director, Granite State Organizing ProjectBirthplace: Chicago, IllinoisFamily: Family of 4High school: Manchester Central High SchoolCollege: Tuskegee UniversityWhat is the best career advice you ever received?Live with urgency!What motivates you to give back to your community?Wanting things to be better for today’s youth than it was for me.What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?Enjoy it! It goes quick!What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?A railway that connects to Boston.Volunteer activities: We Are One Festival, Wenyen Gabriel Camp, and youth mentorship.Last major achievement: Birth of my daughter. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Hilary Holmes Rheaume Brad Solomon +2 James Kaklamanos, Ph.D. Nichole Davis Alyssa C. Rosenzweig William J. Wyman, DO Mikel MacAuley Chau M. Ngo 40 Under Forty award ceremony brings together honorees +8 Brennan Ward Joshua A. Solloway Aarron R. Dupuis Sara Persechino Rebecca Howland +2 Michele Merritt, Esq. Chris Duhaime Crystal-Lee Thompson Laura Hartz Jason J. Sgro Jennifer Fleming, APRN Ted Lague Tim Horgan Molly Lunn Owen Sam Evans-Brown Corneliu N. Stanciu, MD, CPE, MRO, FAPA, FASAM Chad Stearns Tiffany Haynes, MSN, RN Jillian Montmarquet Amanda Smith Dr. Jennifer MacKenzie Matthew Passalacqua Katelyn Comeau Sudi Lett Kate Corriveau Kristyn Nelson Bradford W. Melson Tim Grotheer Janelle Gorman Tricia J. Zahn Register for April 6th reception Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLandlord to pay $4,200 to tenant whose son was bitten by a ratLandlord under city scrutiny as tenants battle rat infestationLandlord says homeless, sloppy tenants, trash dumpers contribute to ratsPioneer craft brewer to open Bond Brewing & BBQ in ManchesterPrisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 199744th Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby goes into the history books with spring-like temps and bob house-free Meredith BayStudent's Second Amendment shirt prompts First Amendment lawsuitNames of Manchester sergeants who ignored subordinate's George Floyd meme revealedHeroic Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl win over EaglesJury finds Manchester police officer used excessive force in 2018 bar melee Images Videos CollectionsKid Governor 2023Workforce roundtable, Jan. 31Getting a hop on EasterConcord Winter FestNational Guard arrives homeTrump in NHSledding in fresh snow Class of 2021 40 Under Forty award ceremony brings together honorees Aalok V. Khole Aarron R. Dupuis Adam Coughlin Adam F. Fallon Adam Gaudet Adam J. Mead Ali Sekou Alison Milioto Alyssa C. Rosenzweig Amanda Smith Antonia L. Altomare, DO, MPH Ashley Oberg Blake R. Wayman Brad Solomon Bradford W. Melson Brennan Ward Cady G. Hickman Caitlyn A. Hauke, Ph.D. Catherine Workman Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Chad Stearns Chau M. Ngo Chris Duhaime Chris Irwin Christina A. Ferrari Cole Riel Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Congratulations to the Class of 2023 Corinne Benfield Corneliu N. Stanciu, MD, CPE, MRO, FAPA, FASAM Courtney Gray Tanner Crystal-Lee Thompson Dan Heying Dan Villemaire Dr. Jennifer MacKenzie Dr. Michael Whaland, EdD Dr. Phillip Falardeau Drew Guay