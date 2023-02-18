Age 34, Exeter resident
Director of ESG & Sustainability, Merchants Fleet
Birthplace: Hanover
Family: Wife, Courtney Lague; son, Parker Lague
High school: Sunapee High School
College: University of New Hampshire, Bachelor of Science in Economics
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Have fun.” Not only has this very simple advice empowered me to have a lot of fun over the years, it has also proven time and time again that my best work is typically achieved while sharing a laugh with others.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Simple, it brings me joy. When I do good, whether that’s for my immediate community like helping local families in need, or on an international stage such as revitalizing forests in Kenya, it brings me joy knowing that good has been done.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
One, lean into your curiosity and imagination. Two, don’t sacrifice good for perfect ... some of the greatest lessons you’ll learn will stem from your failures. Three, if you do good, good things will follow, or they won’t, but something good will have been done none-the-less, and trust me ... that will be good enough for you.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire really is a special place. There’s a reason why I moved back to this state to put my roots down, and as with any location it’s also not without opportunity for progress. Some topics that I feel would help attract young professionals to New Hampshire are: Amplifying New Hampshire’s brand to better reflect all the voices, history, and recreational opportunities our small state offers; strengthening our commitment to renewable energy and conservation; more businesses offering competitive benefits; and lastly, prioritizing sustainable communities that embrace an affordable, diverse, and inclusive live-work-play lifestyle.
Volunteer activities: Salvation Army bell ringing; FAB Food Delivery founder; Merchants Moustachios; N.E. Healing Sports Association; House of Hope Holiday Gift Delivery; Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer.
Last major achievement: I recently led a project that developed a new supply chain diversity and sustainability policy that encourages the selection of competitive corporate support vendors that are locally based, small business, diversely owned and/or promote socially responsible business practices. Leveraging the new policy and criteria, we selected primary corporate support vendors for the company to partner with moving forward. Over 75% of our primary vendors now meet at least one of our four ESG criterion, promoting positive socioeconomics, diversity, and sustainability.