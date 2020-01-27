18th class brings total honored up to 720

  • Updated
40 Under Forty Gov. Sununu
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu addresses the crowd during the reception for the 2018 Class of 40 Under Forty. This year’s reception is scheduled for March 13 at the Grappone Center in Concord.

 Union Leader File Photo

ONE WORD DESCRIBES all 40 members of the 2019 Class of 40 Under Forty: passionate. Two more words come to mind when you read about the kind of work they do: safety and advocacy.

We have three first responders, representing police, fire and EMS; a former police officer who now helps young adults make healthy choices; and a Latin teacher who also coordinates security and crisis management.

Three more honorees are advocates for children in need and those battling substance abuse.

And the advocacy efforts continue with two honorees focused on veterans, and two more who are strong advocates for the arts.

The 21 men and 19 women chosen for our 18th annual Class of 40 Under Forty, sponsored by Dartmouth-Hitchcock, have made professional and personal contributions to make New Hampshire a better place to live and work.

This year’s group could be described as primarily “close to 40,” with two honorees in their 20s; 13 people between the ages of 30 and 35; and 25 people between ages 36 to 39. They have plenty of career wisdom to share, as well as what advice they would give their 22-year-old selves.

This year’s group brings the total number of Granite Staters honored up to 720 since the program began in 2002.

They represent a very diverse workforce. In addition to the jobs mentioned above, we have six lawyers, six medical professionals, four honorees from the political arena and four from the world of education. Other industries represented include finance, marketing, construction, culinary arts, and the weather.

Close to 250 nomination forms were received from across the state in the fall. Nominees had to be younger than age 40 and have lived in New Hampshire for the last three years.

In this section, the honorees have shared, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, why they choose their professions and more.

The New Hampshire Union Leader would like to thank the members of the 18th Class of 40 Under Forty for their time and efforts on this project.

Expanded features online

The features for each honoree in this print product were edited for space constraints. Visit www.unionleader.com to see their full features and learn even more about our Class of 2019.

Awards Reception

Help us honor the 2019 40 Under Forty class at our annual reception on Wednesday, March 13. The reception will be held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. This networking event is open to friends, family, past recipients and the public.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.unionleader.com/forty.

Sponsorships opportunities are available. Email events@unionleader.com for more information.

Symposium Series

On Thursday, April 11, the Union Leader will host the second installment of its new Symposium Series with a conversation titled What’s Working: Workforce solutions & strategies from our 40 Under Forty recipients. A selection of these young leaders will discuss the steps New Hampshire must take to build a skilled and robust workforce.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.unionleader.com/symposium. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@unionleader.com for more information

Calling all alumni

The Union Leader is developing an alumni program for all past 40 Under Forty recipients. If you have not received an email communication and would like to receive updates, please email events@unionleader.com with your updated contact information.

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

40 Under Forty Sponsors













<]