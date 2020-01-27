18th class brings total honored up to 720

ONE WORD DESCRIBES all 40 members of the 2019 Class of 40 Under Forty: passionate. Two more words come to mind when you read about the kind of work they do: safety and advocacy.
We have three first responders, representing police, fire and EMS; a former police officer who now helps young adults make healthy choices; and a Latin teacher who also coordinates security and crisis management.
Three more honorees are advocates for children in need and those battling substance abuse.
And the advocacy efforts continue with two honorees focused on veterans, and two more who are strong advocates for the arts.
The 21 men and 19 women chosen for our 18th annual Class of 40 Under Forty, sponsored by Dartmouth-Hitchcock, have made professional and personal contributions to make New Hampshire a better place to live and work.
This year’s group could be described as primarily “close to 40,” with two honorees in their 20s; 13 people between the ages of 30 and 35; and 25 people between ages 36 to 39. They have plenty of career wisdom to share, as well as what advice they would give their 22-year-old selves.
This year’s group brings the total number of Granite Staters honored up to 720 since the program began in 2002.
They represent a very diverse workforce. In addition to the jobs mentioned above, we have six lawyers, six medical professionals, four honorees from the political arena and four from the world of education. Other industries represented include finance, marketing, construction, culinary arts, and the weather.
Close to 250 nomination forms were received from across the state in the fall. Nominees had to be younger than age 40 and have lived in New Hampshire for the last three years.
In this section, the honorees have shared, in their own words, what motivates them to give back to their communities, why they choose their professions and more.
The New Hampshire Union Leader would like to thank the members of the 18th Class of 40 Under Forty for their time and efforts on this project.
