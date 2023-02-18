President & CEO, North Country Home Health and Hospice
Birthplace: Colebrook
Family: Son, Henry; daughters, Mia and Madelyn; father, Paul Haynes
High school: Stratford Public School
College: Saint Anselm College: Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing; Norwich University: Master’s of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Healthcare System Leadership
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Never stop learning. You will not regret investing in your education and obtaining certifications in your area of practice.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I work in the community that I grew up in, so this is very personal to me. Northern New Hampshire is a very beautiful place to live and we are lucky to call this place home. Our communities are very small and with no formal public transportation, accessing health care is hard for many of our residents. Over the past several years we have focused on improving our programs to ensure that we can deliver the best care to patients in the home setting. In 2019 we created an in-home Palliative Care program that has grown tremendously. Having delicate conversations with patients and their families about their disease in their own home has really changed the way we provide health care. Our community deserves this personal touch and I am so happy to be part of changing the way in which we approach end of life discussions.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Travel far and often! Don’t be afraid to ask questions. It shows you are engaged and listening and it’s how every professional learns and grows in their field.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is a great place to raise children, so having more affordable, employer-run child care options might attract more young families.
Volunteer activities: I am a member of several Board of Directors in New Hampshire and I enjoy the connections I have made with professionals all over New Hampshire as well as the nonprofit organizations we support.
Last major achievement: Becoming president and CEO of a Home Health and Hospice Agency at the age of 36.