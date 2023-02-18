College: BA Latin American Studies with Concentration in Political Science, University of Connecticut
What is the best career advice you ever received?
The most important career advice I ever received was to spend a year giving back to the community through AmeriCorps. Without finally listening to this piece of advice, I would not be where I am today, as it launched my career with the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, and transformed my view of the challenges facing the world, and New Hampshire, today.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I have personally benefited from the assistance of others throughout my career. Whether it is someone giving their time to meet with an international visitor, or coming to a globally themed event, none of my professional growth would have been possible. So, I want to give back and pay forward all the generosity I have received over the years, as a small thank you to the massive community of people who have helped me get to where I am today.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Work hard, but realize that relationships are the key to everything. You can put together the best program, event, or product, but without a community of supporters to see/hear/engage with your work, none of it matters. Take the time to foster important relationships that will help you grow your skills, business, and improve your community.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think New Hampshire already has a lot to offer young professionals, particularly as you look to the Seacoast. However, it can be hard to build a community around yourself for new people moving to the state. I would love to see more opportunities for young professionals across the state to meet new people and feel less isolated.
Volunteer activities: Global Ties U.S. Membership Committee member; Families in Transition; N.H. Food Bank; Global Ties U.S. and World Affairs Councils of America Network mentor.
Last major achievement: Guiding the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire through the changing world of nonprofit work during the pandemic. The transition to remote work and programs, as well as the return to in-person and hybrid events.