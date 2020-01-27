Age 36, Hooksett resident
Associate Financial Advisor, Paul A. Pouliot & Associates
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Marissa Lavery (Wife), Hurley (Pet Dachshund), Ava Lavery (Mother), Todd Lavery (Brother), Shannon Best (Sister), James Lavery (Brother)
High school: Manchester Central High School, 2002
College/post grad degrees: Southern NH University 3 Year Honors Degree in Business Administration, 2005
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Do the right thing even when no one is looking. My parents taught me the importance of integrity and honor which has shaped me into the person I am today. I wake up every morning hoping to make a difference in the lives of others, and I try to carry that advice with me every day.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I believe that being grateful is the catalyst for my community service. I look back at the opportunities my community has provided me, and I feel a sense of personal responsibility to continue opening doors for others. I want to grow, connect and give back to those around me so that I can turn a small town into a large family.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Taking the easy route rarely leads to success. Challenge yourself every day to do more, and do not fear failure. Each opportunity to learn from our mistakes helps us grow; if we do not test our limits, then we will never know our true potential.What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I would let our new young professionals know that we have access to the White Mountain National Forest, the Atlantic Ocean and access to major cities with career opportunities, all located within a quick commute. But more than anything, our people is what makes us the best place to start a career, raise a family and make a difference.
Volunteer activities:
Current: President of the Hooksett Chamber of Commerce; Board Member of the NH Jump$tart Coalition; Secretary/Treasurer & Co-Founder of BNI Strategic Partners; Liberty House Ambassador; Hooksett Giving Tree; NH Fisher Cats “Tickets for Kids” program; United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots; NH Food Bank Volunteer; Animal Rescue League Volunteer.
Past: Academy of Finance Board Member; Manchester Monarchs “Education Day” program.
Last major achievement: Last year I received my Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation, which allows me to stay up-to-date on changing trends and guide my clients through their retirement years.