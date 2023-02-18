Family: Four children (Mac – 7, Bea – 5, Bobby – 2, and Tommy – 11 months); my wife, Mary; and a 10-year-old black lab named Judy
High school: Ilion High School located in Ilion, New York
College: B.S. in Biology from Saint Lawrence University; M.P.A. in Health Policy and Management from New York University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Never judge someone’s character by the size of their wallet. Instead, judge them by the way they treat others.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I always wanted to do something where I could help people. After shadowing some clinicians, I quickly learned hands-on care wasn’t for me. But I also learned I could find ways where I could support clinicians by listening to them and giving them the resources they needed to provide the best possible care to our patients. So, over time, I found an indirect way to care for people in my community which continues to this day in my role as the CEO of New London Hospital.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Never put something in an email that you don’t want on the front page of the New York Times.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
We need more affordable housing and day care. Without meaningful investments in both categories, young professionals will not come to or stay in New Hampshire to put down roots.
Volunteer activities: Board Member, New Hampshire Hunger Solutions; Board Member, Foundations for Healthy Communities; Board Member, New Hampshire Hospital Association; Commission Member, Legislative Commission on the Interdisciplinary Primary Care Workforce.
Last major achievement: After years of financial challenges, New London Hospital is now generating a positive operating margin and has the opportunity to reinvest in its workforce. As the CEO of NLH, I recently asked our board to increase our retirement contributions so we can continue to invest in our most valuable resource: our people. I’m proud to say that starting in 2023, eligible employees can receive up to a 6% contribution from NLH to their 403b retirement accounts. This is one of many areas we’ve invested in so we can continue on our journey to become and remain the employer of choice for our region.