Tricia J. Zahn

Director of Community Strategic Partnerships for the Center for Population Health, Cheshire Medical Center
Birthplace: New Hampshire
Family: Husband, Zachary; parents, Jo and Mike; grandfather, Roland Sr. aka Grumpie; brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Courtney
High school: Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle High School
College/post grad degrees: Master of Science in Public Health (MPH)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Be kind and try not to make the same mistake twice. This hits on two points I hold close – how you treat people and how you make them feel matters, and there are always opportunities to learn and make improvements.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am motivated to give back to my community because we are all inextricably linked and I am grateful to be able to play my part in a much larger picture.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Financial health matters. Learn all you can about student loans now and take advantage of all programs to help pay them off as soon as possible. Pay while you are still in school – it will pay off in the end.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire could be more attractive to young professionals if there were lower property taxes and a larger housing stock. It can be a challenge for people to find affordable housing in New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Volunteer board service for: Touchstone Farm, Community Volunteer Transportation Company, Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition, Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation.
Last major achievement: Receiving the RISE (Resolve, Integrity, Sacrifice, Exceptional Service) to the Occasion Award from Cheshire Medical Center. This award recognizes an individual who has stepped up in an extraordinary way during a crisis or challenging period, making it possible for Cheshire to achieve its mission despite adversity, and I am proud to be a part of that.