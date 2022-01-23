Tyler York

Director of Productions, Big Brick Productions/GYK Antler
Birthplace: Bedford
Family: Wife, Emily; son, Gabriel, 3; daughter, Windsor, 1; parents, Don and Gail York; brothers, Evan, Kyle and Dylan York
High school: Manchester High School West
College/post grad degrees: Plymouth State University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Nothing in this world is free and not to settle.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Growing up with an interest in video production, I felt as though I would have to leave New Hampshire if I wanted to pursue a career. Being part of a big family, I wasn’t willing to do that. Fortunately, I was able to forge a path to achieve my desired career in the place I love, surrounded by the people I love. This is what motivates me to give back to our community – the idea that a young person, growing up in New Hampshire, won’t feel the need to leave to follow their path; they can accomplish their goals and realize their dreams right here in New Hampshire.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Keep going.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
We’re lucky to be surrounded by so many beautiful natural attractions throughout the state. We’re also home to many multi-talented artists who could bring their unique designs/installations into our public spaces, music venues, theaters, etc. as an urban complement to Mother Nature. On top of a robust, varied job market, I’m a firm believer that the Arts can be a strong attractor when balancing work and life, especially for young professionals.
Volunteer activities: Manchester Young Professionals Young Leaders Council; Community Engagement Committee – Manchester Young Professionals; Trustee – Camp Carpenter; Founding Member of a NH Film and Television Community Group.
Last major achievement: Leadership Greater Manchester Class of 2022; GYK Antler High Performers Program Class of 2021.