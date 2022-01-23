Victoria Arlen

Age 27, West Hartford, Connecticut; Exeter and Gilford
On-Air Personality at ESPN, Motivational Speaker, Host of “American Ninja Warrior Jr.”
Birthplace: Boston
Family: Parents, Larry and Jacqueline; older brother, Lj; and my triplet brothers, William and Cameron
High school: Exeter High School
College/post grad degrees: SNHU, Honorary Doctorate from Quinnipiac University
Volunteer activities: Co-Founder of Victoria’s Victory Foundation.
Last major achievement: Becoming a host on SportsCenter.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Always be yourself, never lose sight of what inspires you and makes you happy. Everything you do and achieve is inspiring someone else, so be aware of the voice you have and the impact you’re making. It’s a blessing to be able to do what you do, never take that for granted. Smile, be kind and stay strong when it comes to your values and morals. And never lose sight of how far you’ve come, don’t get overwhelmed with where you are going/want to go while not forgetting to take in the beauty of today and all you are at this very moment.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Given the fact that I was not supposed to see past my 15th birthday, I’d say being given a “second chance” motivates me daily to give back. I want others to have that same chance. That is essentially the inspiration behind starting Victoria’s Victory Foundation, which is a quality of life organization aimed at helping provide resources and support to those living with disabilities. I know firsthand how challenging living with a disability can be and thankfully I had the support to have a wheelchair and various adaptive equipment and nursing care to give me a quality of life and independence. It was heartbreaking to learn that the majority do not have that same support. My team and I at VVF, we want to help those individuals know that they are not alone.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Oh goodness! First off, take a BREATH, and know you’re exactly where you are supposed to be. In my early 20s I kept trying to “keep up” and “catch up” with people twice my age only to discover that I was in fact way farther ahead than most. I think we can all get caught up in the going, going, going and not take a second to breathe and enjoy the view/journey.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I’m INCREDIBLY biased towards New Hampshire but it’s an incredible place, not only do you get the mountains and the ocean but you also have incredible towns filled with so much history and opportunity. Not to mention the close proximity towards Boston and Logan Airport.