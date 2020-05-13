Londonderry’s 603 Brewery launched its first line of hard seltzer products Wednesday, a fast-growing product category in the alcoholic beverage industry.
“We’re going to get into the seltzer game with a variety pack,” said 603 Brewery co-owner Geoff Hewes.
603 Brewery is one of the first craft brewers in the state to come out with a hard seltzer. It will offer 9-packs of 16-ounce cans with flavors like tangerine, black cherry pomegranate and lemon limeade.
“Over time… we hope to get a little funkier with these flavors,” Hewes said.
Eventually, he wants to experiment with some dry-hopped seltzers and some tea-flavored seltzers, for example.
Each drink will have 100 calories and 1 gram of carbohydrates per 12-ounce serving. It will be gluten free and 5% alcohol by volume. That’s nearly identical to seltzer brands White Claw and Truly, which each has one more gram of carbs in comparison, though there are some lower-calorie and zero-carb options as well.
603 will boast larger cans than most other brands, which are traditionally 12-ounces.
Company owners say they have been doing research and development on the concept for about three years. The idea is to offer a low-calorie drink that is marketed to a more health conscious consumer.
“We see it as a diversification, for one, which right now is important,” Hewes said.
Like many craft brewers in the state, 603 has seen its revenues decimated by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Can sales have gone up in recent weeks, but Hewes said the overall revenues are down to 30% of what they usually are. Hewes said he had to lay off about two-thirds of his 50-person staff, but he has since been awarded Payroll Protection Program funds from the Small Business Administration and used some of the money to rehire key positions.
Now, the brewery is getting ready to expand its open-air seating in anticipation of the phased reopening on Monday. And the company recently came out with a lightly carbonated canned drinking water, for which it got temporary permission from the state to make last month.
“It’s not really a revenue driver, but it’s something I think the community needs right now,” Hewes said.
The company is in a unique position having just financed a multimillion-dollar 18,000-square-foot building at 42 Main St., one of the first buildings to be erected in the mixed-use development known as Woodmont Commons. The brewery opened its doors at the new location last June, with over 20 brewing tanks, a large restaurant area called the Beer Hall and an outdoor patio.
Incidentally, the craft brewery launched its hard seltzer just days after Anheuser-Busch unveiled its cocktail-inspired Social Club Seltzer brand, with the first three flavors being Old Fashioned, Sidecar and Citrus Gimlet. Each is 7% alcohol by volume.
Anheuser-Busch notes in its news release that the hard seltzer category has grown by 300 percent this year alone, according to the April issue of Beer Marketer’s Insights.
603 Director of Sales PJ LaJeunesse said the first batch of seltzer they produced was about 85 barrels-worth, split between cans and a small amount to serve on draft at the Beer Hall.
The brewery plans to make between 90 and 120 barrels a month, but will be able to ramp up production if demand grows, he said. The first batch will be sold to its wholesale partners, New Hampshire Distributors and Bellavance Beverage, this week. They are now working on filling orders through their Massachusetts distributor, Horizon Beverage, and their Vermont distributor, Calmont Beverage.
The goal is to have the product in 603’s entire distribution footprint within the first month of release.
Each 9-pack is a cubical package that contains the same fluid ounces as brands that sell 12-ounce cans in 12 packs, LaJeunesse said. They will retail for $15 at the brewery, and other stores will determine pricing on their own. Exclusive $11 four-packs will also be available at the brewery.
So far, White Claw, a sister product to Mike’s Hard Lemonade, and Truly, brewed by The Boston Beer Co., which makes Samuel Adams, have led the hard seltzer market.
In addition to Social Club Seltzer, Anheuser-Busch first launched the BONV!V brand of seltzers (previously as Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer) in 2013, and Bud Light Seltzer in January this year.
A spokesperson for the company said none of the company’s seltzer products are made in its Merrimack plant. Social Club Seltzer, BONV!V and Bud Light Seltzer are all produced in Baldwinsville, N.Y.