Several Bank of America branches are temporarily closed across New Hampshire as result of the pandemic, according to the bank.
Of approximately 20 full-service branches in the state, seven are closed, according to the bank’s website. The locations include Derry, Hampton, Londonderry, Nashua, Portsmouth and two locations in Manchester.
Andre Carrier, chief operating officer of Eureka Casinos, is optimistic by nature. Still, he doesn't think it's a stretch to project a strong rebound for the Southern Nevada gaming industry as it emerges from the pandemic.
One of Maine's largest internet companies plans to install fast fiber internet to 11,500 rural customers starting early next year and make major upgrades to its existing network, which could significantly improve the state's lagging broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 13-month low last week, suggesting layoffs were subsiding and strengthening expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April as a re-opening economy unleashes pent-up demand.