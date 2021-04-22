Bank of America temporary closure

Several Bank of America branches are temporarily closed across New Hampshire as result of the pandemic, according to the bank.

Of approximately 20 full-service branches in the state, seven are closed, according to the bank’s website. The locations include Derry, Hampton, Londonderry, Nashua, Portsmouth and two locations in Manchester.

