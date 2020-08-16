MANCHESTER — A Portsmouth real estate investment and development company teamed up with another investment company to buy the Manchester Logistics Center at 333 Harvey Road.
The Kane Company announced the acquisition last week. The joint venture is with a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC, a New York-based firm, according to a news release.
The property, with 725,000 square feet on 38.15 acres, is home to True Value’s northeast regional distribution operation, which will remain. The property was originally developed by the hardware chain and franchiser in the 1970s.
Chris Healey, a vice president with CBRE in Manchester, helped broker the deal for Kane and DRA.
Cushman & Wakefield will market more than 180,000 square feet of high-bay warehouse space at the property.
John Kane, principal with Kane, said the demand for quality warehouse space is strong.
“The anchor tenant is one of the most stable and recognized national brands in hardware retail, and the available space for lease provides a strong marketing opportunity and future revenue streams,” he said in a statement.
The logistics center includes 75 tailboard height docks, 16 covered docks and 111 tractor-trailer parking spaces.
“The Manchester Logistics Center is truly a premier asset and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to offer 182,130 square feet to market,” Tom Farrelly, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, said in a statement. “High-bay warehouse space is in high demand right now and we’re confident this building will continue to attract credible tenants.”