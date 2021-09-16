Drut Technologies of Nashua is developing a technology product that organizes the most important data center resources for clients and reduces costs.
As the second generation of cloud growth emerges, Drut Technologies aims to create the most efficient data program possible for its customers -- one that includes elements that are critical for their personal work and eliminates elements that aren’t necessary.
“The core piece of our technology is how we interconnect,” said Jitender Miglani, one of the company's founders.
The company aims to design computer infrastructure configured for specific use rather than a traditional computer infrastructure that may have unneeded applications for its individual user.
Prior to joining Drut, its technical team worked at optical switching companies primarily focused on large cloud service providers.
“Using the experience of how mega-scale cloud providers implement optical switching in the data center, the team began a journey to explore how this technology could be implemented for the global enterprise market,” Miglani said.
Drut Technologies is hoping to launch the first version of its product in December. While it is a new technology that comes with its own challenges, Miglani said his team is talking with potential clients that are looking forward to the possibility of reducing their expenditures by using this new platform. He envisions future key customers such as biotech businesses, enterprise computer centers, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and other cloud computing services.
“Our product set allows data center architects to build their infrastructure around pools of resources … and break free from the rigid design constraints imposed by the legacy suppliers of computer technology that has changed very little over the past 20 years," Miglani said.
Drut was founded in 2018 in Nashua by Miglani, Will Ferry and Venkata Prasanna, followed by Chris Lee. Bill Koss, who helped raise a recent venture capital funding, joined the company earlier this year as its CEO. It now has 16 employees based in Nashua, California and India.
“We plan to go up to 25 (employees) by next year,” said Miglani, who resides in Hollis.
Drut Technologies was initially funded by its founder, as well as research funds from another large cloud service provider. Without a stable funding source, however, Miglani said the company, which is housed at the Nashua Technology Park, was lingering.
This past June, Drut Technologies closed its first formal funding, a seed round, led by Robert Davoli and Timothy McSweeney, both investors from the Boston area. This was a significant step forward for the company, said Miglani, adding the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center and Small Business Administration also provided support in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. He also praised the UNHInnovation Foster program for its support.
Although still in the early stage, Drut is expected to make its first commercial sales in 2022, Miglani said.
A proof of concept effort explored early versions of its technology, and Drut is now in the process of completing the commercialization of those early efforts, he said.
“We will be participating in a $85 billion annual market that is growing at 7.5 percent (compound annual growth rate) and will grow to $140 billion market in seven to eight years,” Miglani said. “This market is dominated by large, old fashioned technology companies that are sitting shy of experiencing a disruption, and we are excited to be the only true startup in that market that is bringing technology to facilitate such a change.”
While Drut has not made any formal product announcement or revealed which technology partners it is working with, Miglani said Drut is still in stealth mode and working on attracting local customers. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Drut has demonstrated early prototypes of its technology to customers, added respective domain advisers, secured its first formal investment round, doubled its employee base, added two board members and began the work on the first full customer version of its product set, Miglani said.
Jitender Miglani is one of the founders of Drut Technologies in Nashua.
Drut Technologies is headquartered in the Gate City at the Nashua Technology Park.
Founded in 2018, Drut Technologies of Nashua is expected to launch the first version of its product later this year.
Bill Koss joined Drut Technologies this year as its chief executive officer.
(Photos provided by Drut Technologies)
