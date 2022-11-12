An entrepreneur from Chicago has ambitious plans to turn a former sawmill in Bingham into a plywood factory that eventually could employ 100 people but still needs to find enough funding to get the equipment up and running.

Charlie Martin, who has several decades of experience in the forestry industries in the U.S. and Canada, plans to get the factory, called Maine Plywood USA, operational by next spring. The goal is to use Maine's abundant supply of poplar and red maple trees to provide the country with plywood to lay under flooring.