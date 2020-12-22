After getting word that the Cost Cutters hair salon she has worked at in Nashua for 21 years would be closing, stylist Crystal Jordan went straight to the head of the company that owns the building — Market Basket CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas.
Jordan said she was shocked when DeMoulas’ receptionist returned her call and told her to hold for the CEO. She and three other stylists were able to negotiate a lease agreement that will enable them to stay in the Somerset Plaza salon space under new ownership and a new name.
Since the night before St. Patrick’s Day, when Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19, restaurant and bar owners have struggled to bring in enough revenue to cover payroll, rent and overhead costs.
CONCORD — Fiscal conservatives predict a climate change plan that governors of three southern New England states have embraced will motivate drivers to fuel up in New Hampshire to avoid higher gasoline taxes back home.
After getting word that the Cost Cutters hair salon she has worked at in Nashua for 21 years would be closing, stylist Crystal Jordan went straight to the head of the company that owns the building — Market Basket CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas.