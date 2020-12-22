Nashua hair stylist Crystal Jordan

Crystal Jordan, one of four hair stylists at the now-closed Cost Cutters in Nashua, is happy the salon will reopen under new ownership and a new name next month.

 Courtesy

After getting word that the Cost Cutters hair salon she has worked at in Nashua for 21 years would be closing, stylist Crystal Jordan went straight to the head of the company that owns the building — Market Basket CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas.

Jordan said she was shocked when DeMoulas’ receptionist returned her call and told her to hold for the CEO. She and three other stylists were able to negotiate a lease agreement that will enable them to stay in the Somerset Plaza salon space under new ownership and a new name.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020