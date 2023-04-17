Credit crunch

In a New York Fed survey of households, 58.2% of consumers reported it was harder to obtain credit in March than a year ago, the highest percentage since the survey started a decade ago.

 Dreamstime/TNS

A credit crunch might be on its way.

Signs of banks tightening credit have already popped up in recent months as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to the highest level in more than a decade to combat high inflation.