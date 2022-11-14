The nine-word tweet was sent Thursday afternoon from an account using the name and logo of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., and it immediately attracted a giant response: "We are excited to announce insulin is free now."

The tweet carried a blue "verified" check mark, a badge that Twitter had used for years to signal an account's authenticity - and that Twitter's new billionaire owner, Elon Musk, had, while declaring "power to the people!" suddenly opened to anyone, regardless of their identity, as long as they paid $8.