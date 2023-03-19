Bank failure

Members of the media interview a Silicon Valley Bank customer outside of the bank office on March 13 in Santa Clara, California. Days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, customers are lining up to try and retrieve their funds from the failed bank. The Silicon Valley Bank failure is the second largest in U.S. history.

Quang Hoang, the co-founder of a startup called Birdly Inc., spent March 13 refreshing the website of Silicon Valley Bank every hour. His San Francisco-based mentoring startup had about $10 million deposited with the now-failed financial institution, patronized by a large portion of the country’s most promising tech companies. But as afternoon turned to evening, he still hadn’t been able to recover his cash.

Hoang was one of thousands of founders globally trying to track down their money last week after days of chaos, and who are completely rethinking the way they bank. Startups from Silicon Valley to London, Tel Aviv and tech hubs across Africa depended on SVB as a one-stop shop for everything from holding their fortunes to personal mortgages. Now they face a financial reckoning. Many investors and tech firms believe that the future will be significantly more difficult, even if the bank continues to solicit deposits under its new name.

With assistance from Biz Carson and Emele Onu.