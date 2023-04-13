A proposal in Kittery would demolish one of the town's famed outlet malls in favor of apartments and a hotel, mirroring a statewide shift toward mixed-use development as the housing crisis worsens and traditional brick-and-mortar retail evolves.

The Outlets at Kittery, a 6.4-acre retail plaza on U.S. Route 1, would be razed and replaced by a four-story, 120-room hotel and a 100-unit apartment building, with 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. Some of the apartments will be considered affordable housing.