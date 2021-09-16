Rajesh Nair of Nashua is on a mission to reach 1 million youth and nurture 100,000 entrepreneurs -- an initiative that he says could bring new hope to underserved communities.
Through his research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nair created a methodology designed to build entrepreneurship ecosystems in impoverished areas. His efforts are now being brought to life through EnCube Labs, a startup business housed at 9 Saxford Lane.
Founded in 2014, Nair recently devoted his time to restarting the education technology company with a new focus on combining STEM and hands-on learning for the next generation of innovators.
“What I have found is that people are equally intelligent wherever I go,” Nair said. “Even in the poorer countries, it is not because they aren’t intelligent, it is because they don’t have opportunities.”
In order to thrive, opportunities for entrepreneurship must be available in these sectors of the world, according to Nair, who stressed the importance of training youth to be innovative, creative, critical thinkers and problem solvers.
Using EnCube Labs’ Zero2Entreprenuer framework, which was designed as part of his research at MIT, Nair is working with underprivileged communities on various educational programs to inspire youth to pursue mechanical design, electrical design, coding and other interests associated with science, technology, engineering and math.
EnCube Labs has been leading projects in schools and municipalities in South Africa, Columbia, Indonesia, Malaysia and closer to home in Fitchburg, Mass. By working with children when they are young, starting at around age 11, it helps to build their confidence and change their aspirations -- encouraging them to recognize their own potential, Nair said.
His program first trains students to become creative and curious self-learners, eventually advancing to become innovators, problem solvers and critical thinkers. The final stage of his educational program is to promote entrepreneurs who can commercialize their work, he said.
“Industry leaders want to create the next generation of employees,” said Nair, stressing it is possible to transform communities through this process.
EnCube Labs will work with clients remotely through online courses. Electronics, as well as associated training kits, are sent to clients so that youth will have easy access to technology -- not having to rely on computer labs that may be limited in their regions, Nair said.
Providing children with access to technology that they can have available in their own homes at all hours of the day will offer them more training opportunities and ultimately faster learning, he said.
EnCube Labs was built from the ground up with only Nair’s personal savings. With plans to expand this year, he said it is possible that the company will soon start turning a profit.
“We have multiple programs in place, and we need to hire people locally in the areas where we are based,” Nair said.
“I am expecting this to reach about a $10 million to $20 million company in the next three to four years, or beyond that. We anticipate hiring 50 to 100 people across the world.”
Nair’s wife, Shanthi, is a computer science major and is assisting with EnCube Labs. A third employee, a marketing representative, has also been hired.
“It is all hands-on,” Nair said of the learning initiative at EnCube Labs, adding the programming is sharp and simple.
It is even geared toward children who may have learning disabilities or ADHD. Nair, who has a master’s degree in engineering and management from MIT, said he grew up in a lower, middle-class family in a rural area of India. His passion, he said, is to create future entrepreneurs from similar areas that need a new generation of employees to strengthen their economies -- a goal that Nair believes is possible through EnCube Labs and its educational framework.