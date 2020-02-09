CONCORD — AARP New Hampshire opposes Eversource’s proposed distribution rate hikes to recoup investments made over the past decade, with AARP saying high fixed charges are more of a burden on lower-income customers.
Eversource first made the request to increase rates by $70 million with the Public Utilities Commission last March, a goal that would have been rolled out in two different rate hikes. The PUC put the requests on hold in June.
The AARP, which represents members 50 and older, claims older Americans often use less electricity as they age, making higher fixed charges unfair.
“A sound utility rate design should provide all customers with an opportunity to reduce their bills by reducing their energy consumption,” said Scott J. Rubin, on behalf of AARP during a hearing on Dec. 20. “If a rate structure includes high fixed charges (that is, charges that do not vary with energy consumption), then customers lose the opportunity to benefit from lowering their consumption. This is particularly important for households headed by retirees living on fixed (and often lower) incomes.”
The AARP has a long history of fighting to prevent “unfair rate hikes,” AARP New Hampshire State Director Todd Fahey said in a statement.
“This is a pocketbook issue for older New Hampshire residents and their families, many of whom struggle to balance paying utility bills and other household expenses along with buying food and medicine,” he said.
Eversource said it has made more than $1 billion in investments over the past decade, including the costs of vegetation management and system reliability upgrades in addition to repairs from major storms.
A distribution charge helps recover capital investments, operations and maintenance costs related to distribution infrastructure, according to the Eversource website.
A typical residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of an estimated $5.68, or approximately 4.6% of the total bill under current rates, according to William Hinkle, an Eversource spokesman.
“It is important to remember that the distribution rate is just one part of a monthly bill, and these estimates cannot be considered without looking at the entire electric bill,” Hinkle said.
The energy supply portion of the bills decreased nearly 6% on Feb. 1, according to the company.
“When considering the totality of a typical customer’s residential bill, their current rate would still be lower than it was on January 1, 2020, if the proposed distribution rate change were approved,” Hinkle said.
Eversource has strengthened its electric system since its last rate review more than a decade ago, he said.
“In 2019 alone, Eversource customers in the Granite State saw nearly 38 percent fewer outages compared to 2018, the strongest reliability performance since the company’s merger in 2012,” Hinkle said.
Eversource, New Hampshire’s largest electric provider, serves more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, according to the company.
AARP, which represents more than 225,000 members in the state, has estimated more than 75,000 of its members are customers of Eversource.
A hearing in the case is expected to take place in April.
“The PUC will hear from AARP members and older New Hampshire residents who can’t afford another unfair rate hike on their electric bills. We’ll continue our fight for fair and affordable utility rates throughout the spring as the commission considers this case,” Fahey said.