The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev pictured outside the brewer’s headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, on Feb. 28, 2019.

 Francois Lenoir/REUTERS

Anheuser-Busch InBev's profit growth beat analysts' expectations as a slump in the U.S. sparked by a Bud Light marketing fiasco was offset by strength in other key markets.

Earnings gained more than 20% in Brazil, China and Colombia in the second quarter, counterbalancing a 28% plunge in the U.S. Global sales growth was just ahead of estimates, and the company maintained its 2023 profit guidance. The stock rose as much as 5.1% Thursday morning.