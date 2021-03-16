China's top leader warned that Beijing will go after so-called platform companies that have amassed data and market power, a sign that the months-long crackdown on the country's internet sector is only beginning.
Lebanon’s planning board rejected a request from Manchester-based property developer Brady Sullivan Properties to extend an application for a large-scale housing development, saying the company has stalled long enough on the project.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.