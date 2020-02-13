Hundreds of jobs likely to be lost as company moves manufacturing work.
SOMERSWORTH — Less than five years after acquiring General Electric’s electricity meter business in Somersworth, Aclara Technologies told employees Thursday that it plans to cease production at the plant over the next year and work with contract manufacturers.
The company is considering possible locations for a new “Electric Meter Center of Excellence.”
“This new location will be home to approximately 100 employees currently based in the Somersworth facility and will be focused on engineering, research and development,” the company said in a statement.
Aclara plans to move all of its manufacturing and repair functions currently housed in Somersworth to contract manufacturing partners.
“While the creation of the Electric Meter COE is an important step forward, the decision to exit the Somersworth facility was a difficult one. Our primary focus at this time is to support our employees through this transition,” the company said.
In November 2015, an affiliate of Aclara acquired the electricity meters business in GE Energy Management Grid’s Solutions subdivision.
As part of the deal, Aclara acquired more than 300 employees, along with GE Meters’ global headquarters in Somersworth, according to a Union Leader article at the time.
GE had been part of the Somersworth community for nearly 70 years. At one time, there were approximately 2,000 employees working at the facility.
By 2015, fewer than 500 workers there. Aclara did not provide information on the number of employees working at the plant.