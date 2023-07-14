Hollywood actors strike in Los Angeles

SAG-AFTRA actors strike against the Hollywood studios as they join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket like outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles on Friday. 

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

The Screen Actors Guild strike started with a bang Thursday night when the stars of the highly anticipated film “Oppenheimer” walked out of the film’s U.K. debut.

Actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh hoped a strike would be averted when they made their statement, “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan told the audience at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.