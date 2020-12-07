Acworth residents stepped forward to keep their village store open after it was planned to shutter at the end of the month.
“Everybody is thrilled to know the store will not close on Dec. 31,” said Judy Aron, member of the Acworth Community Project.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.Sign Up
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Acworth residents stepped forward to keep their village store open after it was planned to shutter at the end of the month.
“Everybody is thrilled to know the store will not close on Dec. 31,” said Judy Aron, member of the Acworth Community Project.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
For overcharging and engaging in unethical stock trading with former Gov. Craig Benson’s personal fortune, Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $24 million in restitution and $2 million in fines and costs, state securities officials said.