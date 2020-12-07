Village store staying open

The South Acworth Village Store is staying open after volunteers stepped forward to manage the store and look for ways to make it self sufficient.

 Courtesy South Acworth Village Store

Acworth residents stepped forward to keep their village store open after it was planned to shutter at the end of the month.

“Everybody is thrilled to know the store will not close on Dec. 31,” said Judy Aron, member of the Acworth Community Project.

