FILE PHOTO: Adidas Yeezy shoes are seen in a store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2022.  

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

LONDON  - Adidas, burnt by the end of its tie-up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, needs a new focus but should think more tactically about fresh celebrity partnerships and not count so much on one personality, industry experts said.

New chief executive Bjorn Gulden on Wednesday stood by the company's decision to cut ties with the rapper, known as Ye since 2021, but also pointed to the unique value of the Yeezy shoe brand, which became a key profit driver.